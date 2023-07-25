Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 61 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MERC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.33). The company had a trading volume of 281,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.02. The company has a market capitalization of £116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.09. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 35 ($0.45). The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

