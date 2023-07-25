Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 61 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Mercia Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of MERC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.33). The company had a trading volume of 281,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.02. The company has a market capitalization of £116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.09. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 35 ($0.45). The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mercia Asset Management
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.