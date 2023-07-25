Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$112.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CP opened at C$108.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.32. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$90.84 and a 52 week high of C$112.27.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.05). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.0040923 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.