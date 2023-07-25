Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $19.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.10. The company had a trading volume of 193,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $163.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

