Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.