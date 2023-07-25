Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $13.54 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65,803 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

