Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 109 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.