Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 79 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $12.70 on Tuesday, hitting $914.29. The stock had a trading volume of 594,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $824.91 and its 200-day moving average is $686.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

