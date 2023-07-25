Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 39.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 222.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 183,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.00. 1,234,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,336. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.26. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.



