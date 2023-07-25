Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 187.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.17. 2,070,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,211. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

