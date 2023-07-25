Centerpoint Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 179,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,784,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.78. 810,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,150. The company has a market cap of $476.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

