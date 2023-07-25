Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.73. The company had a trading volume of 878,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $211.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

