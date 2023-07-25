Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $140.06. 1,212,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

