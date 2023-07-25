CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 497,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

