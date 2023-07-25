CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.41. 2,174,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,928. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

