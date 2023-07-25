CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $11.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $650.45. The stock had a trading volume of 425,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $619.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.06. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $663.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.16.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

