CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $25.82 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 472,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

