CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 11,060 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,281 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 680,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,438,000 after purchasing an additional 478,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 144,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,199. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

