CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 8,339 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. 385,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,142. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

