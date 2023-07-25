CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 9,797,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,152,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

