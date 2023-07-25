CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $701,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.69.

Shares of URI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.73. 291,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

