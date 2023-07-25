CGI Group (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect CGI Group to post earnings of C$1.78 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.53 billion.

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI Group from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CGI Group to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

