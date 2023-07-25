Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.76. Approximately 10,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$118.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., an exploration and evaluation stage company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and South America. The company also explores for zinc ores. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

