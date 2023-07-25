Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9 %

Chevron stock opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.91. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $306.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.