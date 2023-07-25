CIBC Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,300.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s previous close.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,275.00.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

FFH stock traded up C$11.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1,024.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$979.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$923.11. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$612.00 and a 1 year high of C$1,027.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 167.6274834 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

