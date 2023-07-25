CIBC Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTS. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.46.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$57.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. The firm has a market cap of C$27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$62.00.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.02 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.998954 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

