Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. 4,716,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,608,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

