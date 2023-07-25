Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,480 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $188.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,757. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.23. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $193.28.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.