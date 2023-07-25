Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 860 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NEE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,654. The company has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

