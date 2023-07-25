City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 22 Per Share

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
City of London Investment Group Price Performance
CLIG traded down GBX 34.50 ($0.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 380 ($4.87). The stock had a trading volume of 144,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,084. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 426.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 438.78. City of London Investment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 322 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 475 ($6.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of £192.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,381.67 and a beta of 0.51.
City of London Investment Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City of London Investment Group
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.