Coca-Cola (KO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.