Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.58. 1,354,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

