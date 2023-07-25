Cohen Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after purchasing an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after acquiring an additional 209,757 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.64.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Charter Communications stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.71. 973,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,386. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $484.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

