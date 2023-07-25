Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.79. 1,060,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.