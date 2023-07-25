CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $799,524.66 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 56.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $799,524.66 and $5.08 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 55.1% lower against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

