Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.37. 1,029,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,648. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.