Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,870,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,349,195. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

