Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.02 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,524,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

