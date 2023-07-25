Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $914.29. The company had a trading volume of 594,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,970. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $824.91 and its 200 day moving average is $686.38. The stock has a market cap of $377.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.