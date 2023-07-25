Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $262,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.52. 307,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

