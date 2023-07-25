Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 411,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,648,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.90. 1,236,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,488. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

