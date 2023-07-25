Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 135 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $115.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

