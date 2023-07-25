Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 100 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TM traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.60. 113,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,271. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.