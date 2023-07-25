Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 338 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.92. The stock had a trading volume of 911,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

