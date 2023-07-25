Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,175,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 2,180,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.96%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

