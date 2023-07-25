Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $305.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as high as $271.31 and last traded at $270.71, with a volume of 219010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.26.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,571,750 shares of company stock worth $1,024,733,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

