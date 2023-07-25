Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $305.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as high as $271.31 and last traded at $270.71, with a volume of 219010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.26.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.
Insider Activity at Constellation Brands
In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,571,750 shares of company stock worth $1,024,733,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.
Constellation Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
