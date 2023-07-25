Contrasting Bank of Queensland (BKQNY) & Its Peers

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) is one of 277 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bank of Queensland to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of Queensland and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Queensland 0 4 0 0 2.00 Bank of Queensland Competitors 1118 3572 3413 38 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 290.32%. Given Bank of Queensland’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Queensland has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Queensland N/A N/A 4.99 Bank of Queensland Competitors $30.92 billion $853.46 million 248.11

This table compares Bank of Queensland and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of Queensland’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Queensland. Bank of Queensland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bank of Queensland pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Bank of Queensland pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.9% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Queensland and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Queensland N/A N/A N/A Bank of Queensland Competitors 34.91% 10.63% 0.97%

Summary

Bank of Queensland rivals beat Bank of Queensland on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds. The company's business banking services include transaction accounts, and savings and investment accounts; loans and finance products, such as business loans, equipment and vehicle finance, and dealer finance; merchant and payment products; and financial market and international services. It also offers Internet and mobile banking services. It operates corporate branches, owner managed branches, and transaction centers. Bank of Queensland Limited was founded in 1874 and is based in Newstead, Australia.

