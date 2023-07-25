Credit Suisse Group Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $140.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NYSE PPG opened at $145.87 on Friday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

