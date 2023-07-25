Credit Suisse Group Cuts S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target to GBX 220

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCPPF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 270 ($3.46) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

S4 Capital Price Performance

SCPPF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 33,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

