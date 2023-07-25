CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Trading Down 75.3% Over Last Week

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, CUBE has traded 75.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $12.41 million and $8,937.54 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

