Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE CULP opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
